Christmas lovers waste no time, already decorating for the holidays

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–People are wasting no time getting their Christmas decorations and putting them up. Some even decided to decorate their houses the day before Halloween.

One family decorated their house with six different Christmas trees, and lights on the outside.

The mother, Nina Sibley-Richardson said she’s hoping the rest of the neighborhood follows suit to spread Christmas joy. For her, getting into the Christmas spirit as soon as possible isn’t anything new.

“My husband thinks it’s nuts, but this is my favorite time of year,” she said. “I love decorating, buying gifts and wrapping them under the tree. So for me, this isn’t early at all.”

She added it’ll be important to keep the families affected by COVID-19 in our thoughts and prayers, especially as the virus continues to linger.

The pandemic is going to be here for the holidays. So if anyone who plans on gathering with family should take all the steps and precautions necessary to make sure everyone is safe and healthy.

There are testing sites all throughout Champaign. Here are some below:

-Market Place Shopping Center (2000 N Neil St)

-Frances Nelson Health Center (819 Bloomington Rd)

-Carle Champaign on Curtis (1701 S Mattis Ave)

-OSF Urgo (2043 S Neil St)

-Christie Clinic (1801 W Windsor Rd)