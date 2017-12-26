Christmas dinner for all

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A bar in Danville opened its doors on Christmas day and the owners gave free meals to anyone who was homeless or alone for the holiday. The people who came got more than just food.

Dozens came through the doors of Black Bear Bar to get a hot dinner. They left those same doors with things they didn’t have before.

Sheila Pruitt said, “Im homeless. I have no money and I’m doing everything I can to get by every day.”

For some, life is a struggle to survive. But this Christmas day was very different than the rest. Pruitt said, “Enjoying a good meal and being blessed with people like this to throw something like this is remarkable.”

One man said, “I’m trying my best to be by myself. But I don’t like it. I’d go back home to a house that is not even livable.” On this day, he didn’t have to be by himself. Instead of what he would normally do on Christmas, he was able to make new friends and enjoyed good food and good company. “We don’t know each other but at least I got to spend this Christmas with them.”

People who sat around the tables had similar stories. This day could’ve been a lot different for each one of them. Pruitt said, “I’d be sitting wherever I could and crying my eyes out all day.”

Thanks to the spirit of Christmas, and the volunteers who pitched in to make all the festive food, each person who came got presents to take home. Many believed this was a true Christmas blessing. “It means everything. I’m so happy and so blessed to be here and be with everybody here” said Pruitt.

But Santa didn’t just come down the chimney and make all this happen. The idea started with a Danville police officer and his wife who owns the bar. Harvey Dove said, “I walk in and out of the police station on a daily basis and there’s a young lady who sleeps in the lobby of the police station and I thought this young lady has nowhere to go for Christmas. I thought I might be able to do something about that.”

He went home and talked to his family about giving up their Christmas tradition so others could have theirs. This was a gift to those who couldn’t do this on their own.

As Pruitt left the bar with a full stomach she said, “You guys are fantastic. You’re so great, and you don’t know how much joy you brought to so many hearts.”

Even if it’s just for one day, to share one meal, all these people share one thing in common: the joy of Christmas and each others company.