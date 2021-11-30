Christmas decoration thefts

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — You’re probably starting to see more Christmas decorations pop up in front yards, but thefts have started too.

Authorities recently warned people about package thieves, but packages aren’t not the only thing they’ll target.

“It is not uncommon for us to see a rise in property theft this time of year, said Champaign Police spokesperson Tom Yelich. “Residents with exterior holiday decorations are encouraged to keep their yards well lit, bring decorations indoors or secure them in their place outside if possible. Make it difficult for someone who wants to walk away with your property. Importantly, neighbors should look out for one another. If you notice suspicious activity, call the police. Remember, see something, say something.”

Delroy Robinson said some of his decorations were taken Tuesday morning after he said he put them up a few days ago.

“It’s pretty upsetting. You put it up out here to be festive,” Robinson said. “You know we’re going through rough times. Any joy you can have is pretty good. To wake up and come out here and see it gone is pretty upsetting.”

Robinson said his neighbor’s inflatable Christmas tree was stolen as well.