Christmas decoration contest announced

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The City of Danville announced today that it will be holding its second annual Home for the Holidays Outdoor Decorating Contest during the first three weeks of December.

Residents can decorate their homes for Christmas however they choose and submit their decorations for the chance to win prizes and rewards.

To enter the contest, residents must email their address and last/household name to Danville Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer by Dec. 7. The city will use these entries to create a list of participating homes that will be posted to the city website and Facebook page.

There are two judging methods: the City Selection, which will be decided by Mayor Rickey Williams and representatives from city departments, and the People’s Choice Awards, which will be decided by the public.

Members of the public can cast votes by commenting a photo of their favorite home on the designated Facebook post by Dec. 21.

Prizes will be awarded as follows: