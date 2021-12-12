Christmas decorating contest, voting underway

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The City of Danville released on Friday a list of houses that are participating in the city’s Home for the Holidays Exterior Decorating Contest.
The participating addresses are:
- 12 Prairie Street
- 1132 N Walnut Street
- 1626 Oak Street
- 1636 Robinson Street
- 3026 Golf Circle
- 8 Shady Lane
- 2803 Eastroad
- 2501 Northview Drive
- 104 E Winter Avenue
- 111 E Winter Avenue
- 301 E Winter Avenue
- 1517 Eastview Avenue
- 1428 May Street
- 308 Delaware Avenue
Each house has a sign in front of it signifying the house’s participation in the contest. People are encouraged to drive to each house, something the city said would take an hour to complete, and vote for their favorite decorations on Facebook.
To vote, people must take a picture of their favorite home and post the photo in the comment section of a designated Facebook post. Voting closes on Dec. 21 at 11:59 p.m.