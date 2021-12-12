Christmas decorating contest, voting underway

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The City of Danville released on Friday a list of houses that are participating in the city’s Home for the Holidays Exterior Decorating Contest.

The participating addresses are:

12 Prairie Street

1132 N Walnut Street

1626 Oak Street

1636 Robinson Street

3026 Golf Circle

8 Shady Lane

2803 Eastroad

2501 Northview Drive

104 E Winter Avenue

111 E Winter Avenue

301 E Winter Avenue

1517 Eastview Avenue

1428 May Street

308 Delaware Avenue

Each house has a sign in front of it signifying the house’s participation in the contest. People are encouraged to drive to each house, something the city said would take an hour to complete, and vote for their favorite decorations on Facebook.

To vote, people must take a picture of their favorite home and post the photo in the comment section of a designated Facebook post. Voting closes on Dec. 21 at 11:59 p.m.