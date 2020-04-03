Christie Clinic places about 225 employees on furlough

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Christie Clinic officials said they will be placing about 225 of their employees on temporary furlough because of impacts on their business from the coronavirus.

Melissa Tepovich, Christie Clinic’s Marketing & PR Manager, said this will affect “approximately 25 percent of our 900 team members.”

A letter was sent to employees about the furloughs from Kenny Bilger, Christie Clinic CEO. “This coronavirus situation is having a major impact on our business as we temporarily close certain services and delay non-urgent visits, diagnostic tests and surgical procedures across the Clinic.” He continued to say they have been getting their providers set up with Tele-Health and Tele-Video to mitigate impact from the slow down. “Even with the ramp up of virtual visits, we have seen our volume levels drop to less than 50 percent of what we would experience under normal circumstances.”

Bilger said they are intending the furloughs to be short term and expect to have all team members back to work no later than June 1. The Clinic will also continue to provide health insurance, dental and vision to those impacted who are currently covered and will also pay the employee part of premiums. Bilger said they are also anticipating all furloughed members will be eligible for expanded unemployment benefits to be determined by the state. Furloughed team members will be able to work with the Clinic’s human resources department on how to file for unemployment and other resources.

In the letter sent to employees, Bilger said he would not take any compensation as CEO until all furloughed team members returned to active employment. “And the entire Clinic Officer and Board Officer teams will be working at reduced salaries. Other management and leadership wages will be reduced as well and adjustments to Physician compensation will be enacted also.” He continued to say they are in this together and “short term pain is necessary to make sure Christie Clinic returns as a strong cornerstone employer in this community….and is able to operate without any limitations to caring for our patients.”

Bilger said if the Clinic sees a surge in COVID-19 patients that results in work force issues at the local hospital level, there is a possibility of recalling the furlough employees to help.