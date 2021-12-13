Christian County sheriff: Man rescued from grain elevator

Update 4 p.m.:

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24 year-old man is recovering after being rescued from a grain bin full of soybeans on Monday.



Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said his department’s technical rescue team was called in to help with the incident at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. The scene was located just north of the intersection of County Roads 1420 East and 2850 North. That is just west of Mt. Auburn. Blough said first responders got to the man by 10:15 a.m. and found he had fallen into the beans, which were up to his chest. Rescue team members put the man in a harness to prevent him from sinking further. Then, they cut holes in the bin to allow the beans to drain. Blough said that process took nearly three hours.



The victim was flown to HSHS St. John’s Hospital. There was no word on how badly he was hurt. Blough said the grain bin is a total loss.



Original story:



CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Christian County sheriff said a young man was rescued from a grain elevator Monday.

Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp said it happened on County 2 at 1240 East Road in Mt. Auburn. Crews were able to successfully save the man and take him to the hospital.