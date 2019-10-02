1  of  2
Live Now
3 NEWS NOW: Operation Honor Guard Live Coverage throughout the day DONATE HERE: Operation Honor Guard please help us get to $140,000 by 7 p.m. tonight #WCIA

Chili supper will equip rescue squad

Local News

by: , Sangamon County Office of Emergency Management

Posted: / Updated:

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A volunteer first responder rescue squad is counting on you for contributions to upgrade its equipment. In exchange, you’ll enjoy an awesome all-you-can-eat chili supper with drink and dessert.

The Sangamon County Rescue Squad serves all of the county and consists of a heavy duty rescue squad, auxiliary dive team and K-9 team. The county provides a building for the squad to house its dogs and equipment as well as a classroom for weekly training, but everything else is paid for through donations and this annual fundraiser. It’s the only one the squad hosts.

Money goes directly towards buying new, replacing old and maintaining current equipment.

Sangamon County Rescue Squad Chili Supper & Silent Auction Fundraiser
Lake Springfield Beach House
101 Long Bay Drive Springfield
Sunday, October 13
Noon – 6 pm

All-You-Can-Eat Chili Supper

  • Drink (coffee, tea, lemonade or water)
  • Dessert
  • Adult: $7
  • Child: $3
  • Hot Dog: $1
  • Carry outs available

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.