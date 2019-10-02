Chili supper will equip rescue squad

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A volunteer first responder rescue squad is counting on you for contributions to upgrade its equipment. In exchange, you’ll enjoy an awesome all-you-can-eat chili supper with drink and dessert.

The Sangamon County Rescue Squad serves all of the county and consists of a heavy duty rescue squad, auxiliary dive team and K-9 team. The county provides a building for the squad to house its dogs and equipment as well as a classroom for weekly training, but everything else is paid for through donations and this annual fundraiser. It’s the only one the squad hosts.

Money goes directly towards buying new, replacing old and maintaining current equipment.

Sangamon County Rescue Squad Chili Supper & Silent Auction Fundraiser

Lake Springfield Beach House

101 Long Bay Drive Springfield

Sunday, October 13

Noon – 6 pm

All-You-Can-Eat Chili Supper