Children’s center looking for donated shoes

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Monday, the Laura Lee Fellowship House is collecting shoes for those in need.

They are looking for donated shoes and then will sell those to a non-profit partner who will give them to developing countries. They are trying to raise money to hire an executive director. Board President Tricia Teague says they need one so they can provide more programs.

“We have some programs that we want to have happen, but we need someone in place to actually implement those,” says Teague. “Programs like teen council, because that’s actually something that teens have requested.”

Their goal is 3,000 donated pairs, but they believe they can do even better than that. They are looking for new, gently worn, and used shoes until March 20.