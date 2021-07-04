Child, teenager hurt in Rantoul drive-by shooting

RANTOUL, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A crowd of children and teenagers were playing with firecrackers to celebrate July 4th on Sunday night when someone started shooting at them from a vehicle, according to witnesses who were on scene.

Witnesses say four people were hurt, including a young 8-year-old child and a 15-year-old teenager. Police say two of the victims are expected to survive with gunshot wounds to the legs. Police say two other victims suffered ‘superficial’ graze wounds.

Several police squad cars raced to the scene. Ambulances took the victims to the hospital. Officers suspect someone in a black Jeep Cherokee could have been involved. Detectives interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence from the scene to begin their investigation.

The homeowner said everyone was traumatized from the shooting. She tells WCIA she was hosting a barbecue to celebrate the Fourth of July. She feared the shooting could have been random.