Child hurt after accidentally discharging gun

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is investigating after a three-year-old accidentally discharged a gun, hurting himself.

Police say they were called to the 600 block of South Crescent Drive Friday morning for an initial report of a shooting. Once there, they found a 3-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. He’s expected to survive.

Police believe the child got ahold of an unsecured gun and accidentally fired it into his midsection.

CPD says the parents are cooperating with law enforcement.

No arrests have been made and police are not searching for additional suspects.