FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Farmer City Police said they located a tender-age child Tuesday afternoon after the child was briefly missing.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the area of Main and Grove Streets around 3:20 p.m. for a report of a missing child under the age of five. The child was last observed in the front yard of the home, and officers and family members began searching the home, property and surrounding area. The child’s information was uploaded into search databases and resources were gathered for an extended search.

The child was ultimately found under an item in the backyard as social media posts with the child’s information were being posted.

Famer City Police thanked the Dewitt County Sheriff’s Office and dispatchers for their help in the case. They also thanked the family for remaining calm and trusting officers to find their child.