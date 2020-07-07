Child care centers adapt facial covering plans

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After state education officials announced face shields would not be considered effective face coverings for the fall, the Parkland College Child Development Center (CDC) has adapted its plans.

Initially, the child care facility planned to provide face shields to its educators, in accordance with previous public health guidance. In light of new data, director Adrienne Shockley said the CDC has ordered face masks with clear panels around the mouth.

“We wanted children to still see our mouths to pick up that language development that’s really crucial in early years, as well as the social cues of seeing our faces,” Shockley said.

She said at first, shields were easier to track down than masks with clear panels, but those have become more readily available within the past month.

The CDC opened as an emergency care option this summer, and is currently at 50% capacity under state guidelines. At the end of its first month back open, the center will be allowed to apply for extensions to allow more children at a time.

Shockley said she has remained in touch with IDPH and DCFS to make sure Parkland College is meeting every requirement. The CDC has set up a risk management plan and installed shield guards at the front desk. Teachers are asking parents to wear face coverings when they drop their children off. Children above the age of 2 (unless medically exempted) will need to wear face coverings.

“As much as they can, start talking about masks and why we need them and practicing wearing them and exposing them as much as possible,” Shockley suggested. “Make a fun story about it. Definitely work on hand-washing and covering your cough and sneeze and why that’s important as well.”