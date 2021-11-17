Chief of Police hurt after pursuit

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Atwood Chief of Police was hurt after conducting a pursuit of a 52-year-old man.

According to officers, Atwood Chief of Police Rob Bross attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black 1993 Kenworth semi-tractor (no trailer attached) for a traffic violation at around 1:45 p.m. on Monday. Upon initiating the traffic stop, the semi-tractor fled from Chief Bross towards the Village of Hammond.

Police said at the intersection of Seventh Street and A Street, the operator of the semi-tractor put it in reverse and rammed into the front end of the Village of Atwood police car, rendering it inoperable. Chief Bross was hurt in the collision and was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

Shortly after the collision, Piatt County sheriff’s deputies arrived to assist Chief Bross. At this point, the semi-tractor had fled from the scene and was located about an hour and a half later, unoccupied, outside of La Place.

On Tuesday, an arrest warrant was issued in the Circuit Court of Piatt County for Corey L. Larimore for the offenses of driving while license revoked (Class 4 Felony), leaving the scene of a personal injury accident (Class 2 Felony) and aggravated battery to a peace officer (Class 2 Felony).

Piatt County sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Marshals said they arrested Larimore at his residence at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Larimore was transported to the Piatt County Jail where he is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.

No further information will be released at this time.