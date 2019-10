CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A select group got the chance to try Chick-fil-A before its official opening Thursday. The owners invited community leaders to tour the facilities and try sandwiches, nuggets and sauces.

The new store employs more than 100 people. It took 33 months from the initial planning to opening day. To celebrate, the first 100 customers camping out beginning Wednesday night will get free Chick-fil-A for a year.