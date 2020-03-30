Chicago soon among COVID-19 hot spots

A woman walks across the usually busy Columbus Drive that splits Chicago’s Grant Park in half, on the first work day since Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave a shelter in place order last week. Pritzker says Illinois is not receiving enough medical supplies in its fight against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — The U.S. Surgeon General says Chicago is among a number of American cities identified as “hot spots” for COVID-19 cases which will see numbers continue to rise.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams said on Friday’s “CBS This Morning,” he’s hopeful New York’s spike in cases will drop but he warned Detroit, Chicago and New Orleans “will have a worse week next week.”

Cases in Chicago and suburban Cook County account for about three-quarters of Illinois’ 3,026 positive tests and 20 of 34 deaths.