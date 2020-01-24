Chicago-area Naval base on lockdown for unidentified vehicle

Update: 11:10 am, 1/24/20, Friday

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (AP) — A man drove onto a naval station north of Chicago without showing credentials early Friday, leading to the base being locked down and a warning to personnel to “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT!,” turned out to be an employee who didn’t follow directions, officials said.

The “gate runner” at Naval Station Great Lakes ended up being a worker who was authorized to enter the base but who “did not follow directions of the gate sentry,” a base spokesman, John Sheppard, said in a news release. The worker was caught a short time after driving onto the base and was questioned, and his Toyota Camry was also found, officials said. The total lockdown was lifted and only part of the base remained on lockdown as of late morning, Sheppard said.

The base posted an alarming alert on its Facebook page after the car drove through the gates shortly after 7 am, warning, “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT! ALL PERSONNEL, LOCKDOWN. TAKE COVER IN NEAREST BUILDING OR STRUCTURE. AWAIT INSTRUCTION. ALL GATES ARE CLOSED.”

Original: 10:00 am, 1/24/20, Friday

GREAT LAKES, Ill (AP) — A Naval station north of Chicago was locked down and warned personnel to “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT!” after someone drove onto the base without showing credentials, but it later described the situation as “minor” and said no one had been harmed.

The vehicle entered Naval Station Great Lakes at 7:09 am, leading the base to issue an alert on its Facebook page to “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT! ALL PERSONNEL, LOCKDOWN. TAKE COVER IN NEAREST BUILDING OR STRUCTURE. AWAIT INSTRUCTION. ALL GATES ARE CLOSED.”

But later in the morning, the base posted a more measured statement on its page, calling the incident a “minor situation” in which “No one was harmed and no property was damaged.”

The base, which is located along Lake Michigan about about 35 miles north of Chicago, will remain on lockdown until the vehicle is located, said John Sheppard, a base spokesman. He said he could not provide further information.