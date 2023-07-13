CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) – You wouldn’t expect a common childhood infection to silently cause serious health problems later in life. But it happened to one Sangamon County teenager – seven years after coming down with a case of strep throat. Developing that complication is already rare, and it was only due to a series of coincidences his family discovered what was happening over time.

“Literally our whole world was turned upside down within one night,” Vic Warner said.

Vic and Stephanie Warner’s teenage son had just come home from his first semester at Southern Illinois University in December. Stephanie was testing out a new blood pressure machine she bought for her husband, Vic, when 19-year-old Chase offered up his arm. The reading came back alarmingly high.

“I tested myself and mine was fine. And I said, ‘alright, we need to go to the hospital.’ But there’s no doubt in my mind – if that wouldn’t have happened, then within probably days, Chase wouldn’t be with us,” Stephanie Warner said.

The family was shocked to find out Chase’s kidneys were only functioning at 10% that night in the emergency room, dropping to 6% while they were still there.

“We never thought we’d be sitting here talking to everybody about our 19-year-old son having kidney failure,” Vic Warner said. “That should be something I’m going through, not my child.”

“This is something that’s actually very, very rare. It’s not something that I personally see in the emergency department,” OSF Emergency Physician Dr. Frederick Burke said.

Warren’s doctors determined the failure began with a strep throat infection seven years earlier, when he was only 12 years old. It was treated with an antibiotic, but remained in his bloodstream.

“Sometimes it can be a small enough quantity that it doesn’t cause an immune response, or your body to recognize it. And it can just slowly, slowly, just develop chronically over time,” Burke said.

“As a parent, I’m just blessed that my child still with me, because at the end of the day, he couldn’t be,” Vic Warner said.

“I’m biased because I’m his mom. But I’m so proud of how he’s doing,” Stephanie Warner said.

Chase Warner must now go through daily dialysis, frequent doctor visits and the long wait for a transplant. But his parents say he’s doing what he can to hold on to normalcy, and he’s even returned the dorms at SIUE.

“I didn’t want him to go,” Stephanie Warner said.”

“I wanted to keep him right beside me,” Vic Warner said.

“I wanted to make sure he’s doing everything. He was like, ‘I got this mom. I can do it,'” Stephanie Warner said.

His parents said Chase Warner has the AB-positive blood type – making him a universal recipient. Any potential donor would go through the testing and transplant process at no cost to them.

The Warner family is holding a benefit to raise money for medical expenses on July 29 in Chatham. You can find the details below.