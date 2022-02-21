SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A pair of Chatham police officers saved a man from over-dosing while he was sitting in his car at an intersection.

Officers David Leach and Travis Schaal responded to a call after a driver noticed the car sitting through three straight light changes. Police say when they arrived on scene they knew something was wrong.

The driver overdosed on prescription medication.

“Upon looking into this and talking to him, his family, some people close to him, we realize that this was an unintentional overdose that he had accidentally taken too many pills that he was prescribed,” Leach said.

The officers broke the window open to get to the driver and used Narcan to wake the driver up. He is recovering. No charges are being filed.