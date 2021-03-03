Chatham Police investigating after stolen pickup truck, RV trailer crashes

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Investigators say charges are pending against two people who fled the scene of a crash Saturday involving a stolen pickup truck with an attached RV trailer.

Chatham Police Deputy Chief Scott Tarter says 911 dispatchers were told around 6:30 p.m. that someone in a pickup truck was driving erratically and may possibly be intoxicated. An officer began following the vehicle.

Police began a traffic stop on the truck at North Main Street and Plumber Boulevard, Tarter says. The truck pulled into the Circle K gas station, the deputy chief says, and the RV trailer then struck a gas pump.

Tarter says the pickup then turned around, pulled back onto Plumber Boulevard, and returned to North Main Street.

At that point, the truck crashed and the RV trailer flipped onto its side, police say.

Investigators say they learned that the truck and trailer were reported stolen. They add two people inside the vehicle fled the scene.

Tarter says one of the suspects then stole a car at the Caseys Gas Station on Illinois Route 4, and then picked up the second person involved.

The newly stolen car then crashed in the Prairie Crossings area near I-72, he says.

The deputy chief says the two have been identified as 28-year-old Chase Alexander, of Sherman, and 34-year-old Kathryn Carver, of Springfield.

Tarter adds charges are pending again both suspects.

Video was provided by a witness and was used with permission.