Chatham Police: 14-year-old girl found unharmed

UPDATE: As of 6:30 p.m., Linda Cousineau was found unharmed. The Chatham Police Department is returning her to her home.

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) – The Chatham Police Department is actively looking for a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Chatham.

According to police, Linda Cousineau was last seen on Jemi Lane in the Breckenridge Estates subdivision on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 7:30 a.m. Cousineau is described as white, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan and blue shirt, maroon pants and carrying a red backpack.

People who see Cousineau are advised to call 911. Anyone with information that can assist police in locating Cousineau are advised to call the Chatham Police Department at 217-483-2453.