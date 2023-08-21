CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Due to excessive heat warnings, Charleston High School and Charleston Middle School have called off all outdoor sports contests through Thursday.

The announcement was posted on the Charleston Community Unit School District #1 Facebook page. The decision was made to keep students safe and healthy, according to the post. The school board will reevaluate conditions ahead of Friday night activities.

In the event of practice changes, coaches will be in contact with their teams, the announcement states. Questions or concerns should be directed to Mr. Blain Mayhall at the middle school or Mr. Bryan Deadmond at the high school.

The heat is set to intensify in Central Illinois throughout the week. Some places may reach into 100-degree temperatures by Thursday. Check out our Weather Now Forecast to get the latest weather updates.

To beat the heat, WCIA’s meteorologists advise that people stay hydrated, avoid prolonged time outdoors and check in on those who are at-risk of exhaustion such as children or elders.