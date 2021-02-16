Charleston School District to hold remote learning day Wednesday

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston School District is planning to have a remote learning day on Feb. 17.

It says the decision was made because of snow drifting onto roads, uncleared sidewalks that would force kids to walk to school in the streets, and some buses that are inaccessible.

The school district also says it’s recognizing that many need prior notice on opening status.

More information will be provided by teachers before 9 a.m. on learning activities for the day.

“Stay warm and safe, Charleston school community!”