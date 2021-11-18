Charleston Police: Officer and K9 participate in ESPN Detection Dog Challenge

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Police announced Thursday morning that Officer Kraft and K9 Kye recently participated in the Inaugural AKC/USPCA K9 Detection Dog Challenge in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Police said Officers Kraft and K9 Kye were one of the 10 duo’s to participate in the detection competition.

Only 10 teams were chosen from over 100 teams that submitted their applications to the competition this year.

People can watch the competition and cheer for Officer Kraft and K9 Kye by turning on ESPN2 on November 28 at 10 p.m. ET ( 9 p.m. CST).

According to officials of the American Kennel Club, this is the first AKC/USPCA K9 Detection Dog challenge to be broadcast on ESPN2. Officials said this event helps bring the best of the best in narcotics and explosives detection dogs from around the nation together to demonstrate the important role dogs play in law enforcement.