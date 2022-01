CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old man was arrested by Charleston Police on Tuesday after he was accused of having multiple harmful contacts with a juvenile.

According to police, Brandon C. Hedge allegedly threatened the juvenile and their family.

After an investigation, officers arrested Hedge on a preliminary charge of criminal sexual assault.

Hedge was placed in the Coles County Jail and his bond was set at $1 million.