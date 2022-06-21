CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested last week after officers responded to a report of domestic battery.

Officers were dispatched to 1840 Douglas Street on June 14 and learned that a woman had been involved in an altercation with Brandon Craig. The victim reported that Craig hit her in the face multiple times and put her into a headlock, choking her in the process. Officers could see that she was injured in her face.

Craig admitted to shoving the victim after he was shoved, but denied all of the other allegations. Based on the investigation and evidence, Craig was arrested and charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery. He was booked into the Coles County Jail on a $25,000 bond.