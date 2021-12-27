Charleston Police appoint new detective

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Police just announced Monday that Kirk Kepley has been assigned as a new detective.

Officers said Detective Kepley started his career at CPD in June 2019. He was in the patrol division where he served as a Field Training Officer and a Crime Scene Investigator. Detective Kepley is also a current member of the Coles County Crisis Response Team (SWAT).

Before he joined CPD, Detective Kepley served as a patrolman for the Lake Land College Police Department.

Detective Kepley is from Mattoon and is a graduate of the University of Dubuque.