Charleston High School to host in person graduation ceremony

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA)–Most graduation in-person ceremonies last year were canceled because of COVID. A year later, some high schools are preparing to bring it back.

One of those schools is Charleston High School. Their senior class has 154 students, and they’ll be on their football field. They’re allowed to bring a maximum of six family members. The principal says they’ll be following all state and local health guidelines, including requiring masks and social distancing.

“It’s been a strange year for them, we recognize that, so we want to do everything we can. Not only with our commencement ceremony, but also with other special events that we wanted to recognize and honor them with.”

That ceremony will take place May 21st.