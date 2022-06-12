CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Revival City Doughnuts in Charleston was recently ranked among the best doughnut shops in the nation. On Sunday night, anyone missing out on the food has a chance to experience it for free.

Revival City said on its Facebook page that it is having a doughnut workshop to teach new employees how to make cinnamon rolls, bear claws and other products. They are making food, but have no place for it to go, so they are giving it away to the community.

The business said people may have their creations but are also encouraging a $1 donation for every item a person takes. Boxes of day-old doughnuts will also be offered at $15 per box with 12 to 15 doughnuts inside.

The food should be ready around 8 p.m.