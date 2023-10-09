CHARLESOTN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parts of Charleston will be under a boil order later this week as city crews repair a fire hydrant on West State Street.

The city said the hydrant is located in the area of State and North Decker Springs Road and work will take place on Thursday. The hydrant spur does not have a valve on it, city officials said, so several other valves in the area will need to be shut, interrupting the area’s water supply.

Officials said repair crews will wait until 9 a.m. to shut the water off, with the outage expected to last two to three hours. Once water is restored, a boil order will be in effect along State and Decker Springs.

Staff from the city’s Public Works Department will hang red boil order cards on all affected locations once the order goes into effect. Green cards signifying the end of the boil order will be distributed once water samples pass quality tests; officials expect that to happen early Friday morning at the earliest.