Charges for man arrested with guns on state property

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Minnesota man was charged Friday for taking weapons to a restricted Illinois State Police area in Pesotum.

Jeffrey Heard is facing unlawful use of weapons charges and two drug charges. His lawyers filed a motion to have him see a psychiatrist, saying he was not fit to stand trial.

Police say they found three handguns, a rifle, and more than two thousand rounds of ammunition in Heard’s car. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz says he had a concealed carry license, but from another state.

“Under Illinois law, unless there is reciprocity between the two states, the concealed carry license from another state is not valid in Illinois,” says Rietz. “In this situation there is not reciprocity between the two states.”

The State’s Attorney Office filed a firearm restraining order in response to Heard’s mental issues. If granted, Heard would have to turn in all his guns. His bond was set at $100,000.