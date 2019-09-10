Charges dropped in woman’s fatal fall from parking garage

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WCIA) — The charges against man from Taylorville after his wife fell to her death in St. Louis have been dropped.

Thom Gross, Missouri courts public information officer, said the prosecutor dropped the Third Degree Domestic Assault charge against Bradley Jenkins Monday.

He said two new prosecutors then entered the case.

In the meantime, the city’s medical examiner said Allissa Martin died from a traumatic brain injury after falling from the seventh floor of a parking garage.

The medical examiner added that she had alcohol in her system.