Chapin secures $25,000 AG grant for school district

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Local State Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) helped secure a $25,000 AG grant from the state for the school district. The funds will go toward improving and upgrading the Mahomet Seymour High School greenhouse. It’s used extensively by the MSHS FFA, as well as other classes offered at the high school level.

Ag instructor and FFA sponsor Jennifer Wherley says, “We are so thankful for this grant for our high school greenhouse. These funds will modernize our greenhouse and create opportunities for Agriculture students to study and research various growing conditions are affected by light, nutrients, and humidity control. We can’t wait to start growing new plant science labs!”

Rose commented, “Ag Tech jobs are high paying and provide great career potential for those entering the profession with the right skill sets. I am thrilled to help our local school kids out with this facility upgrade.”