RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA)– More than 300 people packed the Village of Rantoul, making for a chaotic weekend. Village leaders responded with some new rules.

“Vomiting in the pool, a couple of bloody noses, a group of kids not following the rules,” said Jenny Redden.

She says the pool is normally not hectic, but with school getting out and the holiday weekend, it was the perfect storm.

“It was very crazy,” said Tijuanda Ramondai, a mother of 4 who brought her kids to the pool on Memorial Day. “We had a bunch of teenagers cussing and playing with stuff that’s not supposed to be in the pool.”

Kids under 12 years old now need to be with someone at least 16 years old. The Hap Parker Family Aquatic Center pool director says they picked this age, so teens babysitting for the summer can still bring the children they watch to the pool.

“It just makes the whole atmosphere unpleasant for everyone, it’s not fair,” said Redden. “It could be as bad as being barred for the entire season.”

Ramondai says there were kids begging for money to buy snacks at the concession stand. She says if parents can’t afford to give their kids money, to at least pack them snacks and water so they are taken care of, and wants to emphasize, it is not the lifeguards job to wrangle hundreds of kids.

“They are not here to babysit the kids, this isn’t a day care,” said Ramondai.

Pool officials say they are sorry for what happened, thankful their staff handled it with grace, and hopes the community gives them another chance now that new rules are in place.