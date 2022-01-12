Changes to COVID contact tracing effective Jan. 13

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Important changes regarding COVID contact tracing will be in effect, starting on Thursday.

Most changes were intended to be effective on Dec. 28, 2021 but have been pushed back to Jan. 13, 2022.

IDPH has instituted a Surge Center that will handle notifications of positive results and contact tracing for many COVID cases. Those who are 65 years old and older can expect a phone call from the IDPH Surge Center with results and isolation/quarantine instructions. Those who are 64 years old and younger will receive a text message with the same information and a contact number in case they have questions.

School personnel will largely be managing their own case identification, contact tracing and isolation/quarantine guidance for school-based exposures.

Local health departments will focus on cases linked to congregate care facilities and outbreak management, as well as providing support to other entities.

Anyone who gets a COVID test should make sure to have their phone’s voicemail set up and be able to receive messages. If they see a call or message from a 312 number, they should accept it because it can be the IDPH Surge Center.