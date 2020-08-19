Changes to casino plans

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Plans for a casino are moving forward in Danville but there are some changes.

We reported last month that Haven Gaming withdrew its plan in order to add a new partner. On Tuesday night, Danville City Council members approved the new operator. It’s called Danville Development, LLC.

The proposed location for the casino has moved to 204 Eastgate Drive, northwest of I-74 off of Lynch Road. It’s not far from the original location. The developer says that puts the casino closer to hundreds of hotel rooms.

The Illinois Gaming Board is expected to hear the new plan at its meeting next month.

To see more details about the plan and the new operator, you can watch Tuesday night’s council meeting here.