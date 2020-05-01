Changes made to help future teachers

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Changes are on the way for college graduates headed into the teaching profession.

The COVID-19 pandemic postponed plans for many teaching license exams and certifications. Testing offices in Central Illinois closed in March — out of an abundance of caution and with guidance from Pearson, the company that helps provide assessments.

Since then, plans have been up in the air. Kyle Thompson, Regional Superintendent with ROE #11 says he’s received calls every week from concerned students. Some have looked for options out-of-state. But finally, there have been some major developments.

On Wednesday, officials with Regional Offices of Education participated in a webinar with the State Board of Education. They were given details on a plan that will allow a lot of people to move forward with their teaching career — without taking the edTPA — and get a professional educator license. Through an Executive Order from the governor and emergency rules from ISBE, people can enter the profession as long as they’ve fulfilled other program requirements.

“The State Board is aware of the situation, and they’re aware of the position that testing centers and regional offices of education are in, and so they’ve started to make some flexibility and accommodations with that,” says Thompson.

These changes will cover a variety of positions. For details on what you qualify for, click here.

Regional superintendents say they have not heard of any changes to GED tests — which they administer. Those are still canceled for now.