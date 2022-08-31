CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Changes will be coming to Champaign County’s Labor Day Parade this year, namely its location.

The parade is being moved from Prairie Park in Urbana to downtown Champaign. Parade Committee Chairman Dave Beck said this is because of construction that is starting in the park.

The parade has been in Urbana for the last 15 years, but Beck said the committee is excited about the new location. If all goes well, future parades could be held in Champaign.

“The parade in the past has been rather long, and we’ve had complaints about it,” Beck said. “It was a one way parade, and so once the parade was done, you had to find your way back to the start. And so we thought this setup in downtown Champaign, where it ends, essentially, where it begins.”

Beck said they prioritized safety while designing the route and they are working closely with the Champaign Police Department.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. on Monday at North Chestnut and East Main Streets.