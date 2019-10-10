Chancellor apologizes for anti-Semitism

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The University of Illinois is promising to make changes after two cases of anti-Semitism since Monday.

The incidents included a swastika found in the Foreign Languages Building and a presentation given by a student-worker that had anti-Semitic content at a housing meeting. Chancellor Robert Jones sent an apology to the whole campus Wednesday.

Jones is ordering a review of their hiring and training process of Resident Advisors and adding extra anti-Semitism training for all housing staff.

Jones said in his message, “The incident was a failure to our students.”

Vice Chancellor Danita Young says the response went out so quickly because they wanted to inform the campus as soon as possible. One students says he’s happy the school is being proactive in it’s response to stop it.

“This campus is really diverse,” says UI sophomore Chase Buchanan. “I was really surprised when I first transferred here, this year. But for how diverse it is I think there’s no place for that here.”

Jones says the anti-Semitism training is going to be started by the end of the semester.

The student-worker who gave the presentation is still working at the university. They are interviewing everyone who saw it for more information. Young added she hopes the incident can help inspire staff and students to hold each other accountable moving forward.