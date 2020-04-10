Chance reconnection

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman from Loda has been recovering in at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton after a car accident in March. She says she would not be alive without the help of one person.

Missy Stika was on her way to pick-up her kids from school in Buckley, but on her way back she noticed something out of the ordinary.

“Maybe a piece of metal from from like a shed or something that blew into the cornfield,” says Stika. “As I got closer I realized it was a car.”

That car belonged to Susan Seegmiller. She had hit a rough patch in the road and crashed in a cornfield. Stika says she knew what she had to do and sprung into action.

“Missy stopped,” says Seegmiller. “Climbed in the car with me and helped me. Thank God she was there. Because I think if anything else happened I would have been dead. She was my angel.”

Stika called 911, who were able to take Seegmiller to an Urbana hospital. That was the last Stika saw of her for a week. Then one day she came to her job as a chef for Accolade, and they had a new patient in recovery. And it turned out to be Seegmiller.

“I said, ‘I’m the one that found you and called 911,'” says Stika. “She was like, ‘Oh you’re the one that climbed in the car! You’re the only one that stopped and everybody kept driving by.’ And then we both kinda started crying and then the other CNA started crying too. It was nice to see she was okay and was going to be okay.”

“I just can’t believe we’re together now,” says Seegmiller. “And we’ll continue to be together forever.”

Stika says she has basic CPR and First Aid training, but when she saw other cars going by she knew she had to jump in to help. Seegmiller says she hopes to go home soon. She is expecting to be released on Tuesday. She says she knows she and Stika will keep in touch even when she moves home.