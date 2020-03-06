Chance of chili this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — If the windy weather continues, the tastiest of weekend events might be just what you need to heat things up.

The Council of Lake Springfield Clubs is holding its final chili challenge of the season. Nine club members from east, west and south regions, who scored in the top three during regional contests, bring their best to become Chili Champion in the categories Judges’ Choice, Popular Vote and Best Theme.











Half the proceeds benefit the Abraham Lincoln Council’s Camp Illinek. It’s home to the council’s Sea Scouts, Cub Scout and Webelos camps as well as the Illinek Lodge Order of the Arrow Scout honor society.

11th Annual Springfield Lake Council Chili Challenge

Sangamo Surf Club

405 East Lake Shore Drive

Sunday, March 8

Doors open: Noon

Competition: 2 – 4 pm

Admission & 3 voting tickets: $3

Additional tickets: $1