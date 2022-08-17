CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One organization in Champaign is working to spread the word about area job openings. They saw the need and wanted to do something.

The goal was to connect companies with people and spread information about available jobs. Major Randall Summit with Champaign’s Salvation Army said he wanted to help make others aware of opportunities.

Nearly 20 Champaign County companies met with community members on Wednesday at the Salvation Army. Summit said people were looking to hire in a variety of capacities at all different levels.

“Some of them are high-end jobs, and you have to have a lot of qualifications, some of them are seasonal jobs,” Summit said. “There are several here who are hiring part-time. Many of the folks here are very flexible.”

He was thankful to see the idea come to life, especially after many people told him they were searching for open positions.

Companies covered many different industries, including healthcare, education and industrial jobs.

Over one hundred people were at the fair on Wednesday, and the Salvation Army is hoping to host more events like this in the future.

