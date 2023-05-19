CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Somber sounds filled West Side Park in Champaign while officers remembered some of their own who have stood by their sides in the scariest of times.

As Police Week wraps up across the nation, departments are taking a moment to recognize those they’ve lost in the line of duty.

Friday in Champaign, they recognized three. Thomas Dodsworth, Robert Tatman and Chris Oberheim.

Timothy Tyler, Champaign’s Police Chief, said it was powerful to see so many community members at the ceremony.

He wants people to know that at the end of the day, officers want to go home to their families too.

“We put on this uniform and we only put on this uniform to make sure our neighbors are safe,” he said. “It’s pretty difficult and sometimes we are afraid. But to have people come out and support us, it really re-energizes us to go out there, put on a badge and get back to work to protect our neighbors and our families.”

Today was especially emotional for Chief Tyler for another reason as well. He lost one of his best friends in the line of duty early on in his career. Friday, May 19th, was his friend’s birthday.

“I’m trying to get through it but just to have the whole community come together and celebrate police officers and everything that we do, we’re grateful and will never forget the three who gave everything,” Tyler added.