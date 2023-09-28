CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Caribbean Grill in Champaign is giving its loyal patrons one last chance to enjoy a taste of the Tropics.

Caribbean Grill is an independent, Black-owned quick service restaurant known for its authentic Jamaican-inspired cuisine. It’s become a community favorite since it made its debut over a decade ago at the Taste of Champaign-Urbana Festival. Now, they are gearing up for their Grand Closing event on Sept. 30.

“When we announced that CG would not reopen after being on hiatus since May of last year, we knew that we had to come back and give people one last taste before we go,” owner Mike Harden said.

The grand closing will be hosted at the restaurant’s 2135 South Neil Street location. Doors will open at 12 p.m., and close for the last time at 4 p.m. The menu will showcase popular dishes like Jerk Chicken and Baked Mac ‘n Cheese.

For those interested in acquiring the restaurant’s space, including the lease, furniture, fixtures and equipment, it is currently listed for sale. However, the real estate property itself is not on the market. Parties looking to inquire about the sale can contact Shannon Collins of Emerald Partners, an affiliate of Green Street Realty, at (217) 493-3776 or email shannon.collins@greenstrealty.com.