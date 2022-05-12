CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is reminding homeowners in the city’s Orange Zone that they can dispose of their spring yard waste through the city’s collection program on Monday of next week.

This will be the city’s fourth and final collection day of it’s 2022 Spring Yard Waste Collection. The Orange Zone had its first collection day on April 18 while the Blue Zone had its two collection days on April 11 and May 9.

A map of the two zones can be found here.

Yard waste – leaves, grass clippings and plant material – must be placed in 30-gallon paper bags. Those bags have to be placed within 10 feet of the curbside and five feet away from obstacles like mailboxes and fire hydrants by 6 a.m. on Monday.

Plastic bags or containers, or bags containing rocks, glass, potted plants, mulch or pet waste, will not be accepted.