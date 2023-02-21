CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — News of Jimmy Carter’s declining health has people around the country and in Central Illinois reflecting on their time with him.

The former president has always been dedicated to volunteerism. He and his wife Rosalynn started the Carter Work Project with Habitat for Humanity in 1984.

He is in hospice now but has traveled across the world building homes. That’s how he connected with Kim Gollings, the community development director for Champaign County’s Habitat for Humanity.

She was with the president on a Work Project in Indiana in 2018. They were both part of a group that built a house.

Gollings said it was a life-changing moment for her, and called him kind, gracious and motivated to build affordable housing.

President Carter has helped gather 104,000 volunteers over the years to build and renovate 4,390 homes in 14 countries.

Gollings hopes the legacy he’s left on Habitat for Humanity encourages others moving forward.

“That means stepping up, giving more, donating more, being kind and always making sure that we are out there assisting those in affordable housing and those that need that hand up,” she said.

This year’s Work Project will be in Charlotte, NC in October. Country music singers Garth Brooks and Tricia Yearwood will host it.

If you want to follow in President Carter’s footsteps and volunteer, follow this link to Champaign County’s Habitat for Humanity website.