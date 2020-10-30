Champaign woman competes for Holiday Baking Championships

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Holiday Baking Championships on the Food Network starts Monday. One of its contestants is from Champaign.

Julianna Jung started baking as a way to relieve stress five years ago.

She’s the only candidate who’s not a professional baker, but she says she feels no pressure. She wants to win to prove that anyone can be a skilled baker with enough discipline.

“I wanted to prove to home bakers that you can do it.” Jung said. “And if you really love it and put the time and effort into it, you can improve and eventually produce something at a bakery level.”

She and 11 other contestants will be baking off in their quest for the grand prize of $25,000.