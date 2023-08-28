CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Job seekers in Champaign were able to get a leg up in their employment journey with resume experts, mock interviews and application help over the weekend.

The CU Trauma & Resilience Initiative hosted their first “The Game Plan” employment fair on Saturday. Several businesses and trade schools in the area set up booths. Music, raffles and food trucks were also featured at the event.

The organization behind the event strives to create communities that keep trauma survivors connected and supported. The fair’s director said they are planning monthly job fairs; each month, there will be a different focus. September’s theme will be mental health.