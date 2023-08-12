CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is hosting one of its most popular events of the summer this weekend: Champaign-Urbana Days.

Community members can enjoy live entertainment, food trucks and family activities at Douglas Park. The event also included several vendors, gospel music, free face painting, inflatables, balloons and caricatures.

Park District coordinator Robert White said it’s a special way to close out summer.

“That’s what we’re in these positions to do: is to give back to the community and uplift everyone and that’s what C-U Days is all about,” White said.

The celebration started on Friday and continues Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free school supplies will also be handed out to kids for the start of the school year.

A full schedule of Saturday’s events can be found below: