CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new campaign from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is trying to help families with breastfeeding.

The CDC said only 23 percent of babies are exclusively breastfed by six months, and officials said families sometimes lack access to supplies and guidance.

This is the first year CUPHD is hosting a breastfeeding supplies drive. It’s for pregnant women and new mothers enrolled in the WIC program; they’ll be given breastfeeding supplies, counseling and education. CUPHD is asking for donations from the community to help support these women and their families.

“There may be different kinds of challenges that present themselves to families on their breastfeeding journeys,” said Breastfeeding Program Director Jennifer Lotton. “We want to make sure that accessing breastfeeding supplies is not one of those challenges.”

Even with the necessary supplies, many women find it hard to breastfeed because of the lack of support. That’s what CUPHD is offering these women with their peer counselor program.

CUPHD is asking for donated nursing pillow, breast pads, milk storage bags, and nipple cream. They are accepting in person donations all week at the WIC intake window as well as through their Amazon Wish List.